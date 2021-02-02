Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Up 11.1%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price was up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $42.75. Approximately 171,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 113,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,253,124.60. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $448,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,821 shares of company stock worth $3,514,103. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after buying an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

