Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.