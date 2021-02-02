Phimedix Plc (PHM.L) (LON:PHM) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Shares of Phimedix Plc (PHM.L) (LON:PHM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.95. Phimedix Plc (PHM.L) shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 18,272,322 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95.

Phimedix Plc (PHM.L) Company Profile (LON:PHM)

Phimedix Plc, does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in trading of scrap metals, principally aluminum and copper in China. The company was formerly known as Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings Plc and changed its name to Phimedix Plc in March 2020. Phimedix Plc was founded in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

