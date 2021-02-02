Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Up 24.3% This Week

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $14.81 million and $12,008.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00143051 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.00818774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006004 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,455,449,177 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

