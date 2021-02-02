Phore Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,542.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Phore has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $11,542.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017128 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,182,217 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.