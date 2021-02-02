PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Tops $1.54 on Top Exchanges (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004303 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $10.45 million and $119,241.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00140512 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00065254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00251424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00063061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036751 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,713,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars.

