Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0001 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $938,400.39 and $201,869.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00129449 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,100,299,616 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

