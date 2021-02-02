PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces $0.04 Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

