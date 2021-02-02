PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE PCQ traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,162. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $19.40.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
