PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:EMNT)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.73 and last traded at $100.71. Approximately 14,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 19,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMNT. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund by 28,732.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

