PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces $0.07 Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 46,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

