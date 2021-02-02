PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 522,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,086. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
