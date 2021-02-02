PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $6.16. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 662,686 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 24.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

