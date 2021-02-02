PIMCO Income Strategy Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE PFL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 177,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,216. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.