PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 119,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,105. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

