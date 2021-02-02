PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE PMX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,934. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
