PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE PMX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,934. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

