PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. 47,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.55.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
