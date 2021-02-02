PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. 47,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

