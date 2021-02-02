PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces $0.04 Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

PNI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

