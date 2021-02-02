PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces $0.04 Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
PNI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
