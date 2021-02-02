PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.55. Approximately 4,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 2.51% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

