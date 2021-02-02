Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading 6.1% Higher

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.72. 1,455,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,082,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,204,150 shares of company stock valued at $138,455,245 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 84,527 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

