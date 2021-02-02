Pinkcoin Price Up 147.1% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 147.1% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $45,215.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00306876 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003225 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $557.36 or 0.01524665 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,060,874 coins and its circulating supply is 424,800,438 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.