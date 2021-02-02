Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Community Bankers Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bankers Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07.

Separately, TheStreet raised Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 596,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.