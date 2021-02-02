Piper Sandler Comments on First Busey Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

BUSE opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Busey by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Busey by 20.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Busey by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in First Busey by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

