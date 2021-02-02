Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The First of Long Island in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $407.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

