Piper Sandler Weighs in on Northeast Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Northeast Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $235.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.71. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $27.67.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 10.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 24.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

