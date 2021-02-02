Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) shot up 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 5,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKBEF. BMO Capital Markets raised Pipestone Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.