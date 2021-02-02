Pirate Chain Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.96 million and approximately $918,326.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

