PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0649 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $3,424.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 108.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

