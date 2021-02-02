Pirl Reaches One Day Volume of $769.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Pirl has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $853,959.44 and approximately $769.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.59 or 0.04246720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00423850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.01217266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00509406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00426941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00263643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021676 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

