Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) traded up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.53. 662,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 520,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 141.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 86,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $293,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $449,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

