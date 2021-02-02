Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAA opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

