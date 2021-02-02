Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.