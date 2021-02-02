Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Buys 8,422 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 24.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $138,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.71 on Tuesday, reaching $383.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

