Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 55,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.72. 2,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.