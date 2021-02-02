Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,066 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 139,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 29,128 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,484. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.