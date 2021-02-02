Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $40.89 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 6.70% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $40,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of JPUS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

