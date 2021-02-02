Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 13.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $75,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. 108,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

