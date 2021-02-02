Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 11,176 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.