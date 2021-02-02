Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $5.74. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 310,069 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of C$404.38 million and a P/E ratio of -34.78.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$36,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,599.46. Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$191,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,562.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,436,244 shares of company stock worth $18,221,956.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

