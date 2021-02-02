Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $5.74. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 310,069 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of C$404.38 million and a P/E ratio of -34.78.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.