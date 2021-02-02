Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.83. 1,434,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,565,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $788.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,548. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

