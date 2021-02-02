PlayFuel (PLF) Market Capitalization Hits $6.72 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.59 or 0.00838580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.99 or 0.04788487 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014928 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

