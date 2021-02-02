Playkey Market Cap Reaches $213,508.61 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $213,508.61 and $63,992.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00831515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.71 or 0.04600929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

