Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLYM. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.