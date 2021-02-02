POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS PORBF opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.33. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.88 million for the quarter. POLA Orbis had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities analysts expect that POLA Orbis will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PORBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised POLA Orbis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

