Polis Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,141.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Polis has a market cap of $6.54 million and $26,141.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000257 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00026341 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.