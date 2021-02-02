Polkastarter Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25.75 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $79.57 million and approximately $25.75 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00138481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00065783 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00245291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Polkastarter Token Profile

Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,490,000 tokens. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

Polkastarter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

