Polymath (POLY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.92 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $57.77 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00417250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003631 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,146,505 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

