Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

