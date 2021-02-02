Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

AUCOY traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 19,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.