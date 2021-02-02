PolySwarm Market Capitalization Tops $5.53 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $27,672.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00065533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.02 or 0.00823958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00046296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.90 or 0.04656669 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00034725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

NCT is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars.

